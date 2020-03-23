Employee at Hollywood Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at the Hollywood Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Department officials said they were made aware of the positive case early Monday morning.

Those who have recently been in direct contact with the employee have been notified and advised to self-quarantine at home as a precaution. Department officials said those individuals are currently not showing any symptoms of the virus.

Others who had indirect contact with the infected individual have also been notified of the situation.

