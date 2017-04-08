Emilio Estefan introduces weekly musical performances with local talent

MIAMI (WSVN) - Emilio Estefan has announced plans to introduce a weekly ensemble of live musical performances featuring local talent.

The event will be called the Palm Court Performance Series.

“When we put Estefan Kitchen, we decided to promote the Miami music, to show the diversity we have, you know — all kinds of music,” Estefan said. “Especially the new musicians, and the symphony — so the diversity we’re gonna have is great. Every Friday, the biggest happy hour is gonna be here.”

The show will be every Friday night at Estefan Kitchen to show off Miami’s hottest and brightest talent, including Gloria and Emilio’s daughter, critically-acclaimed singer Emily Estefan.

