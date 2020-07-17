Elderly woman hospitalized after Miami rollover crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman has been hospitalized after being trapped in a two-vehicle crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Third Court and Sixth Street at approximately 7:20 a.m., Friday.

According to police, a medical van was traveling southbound and the second vehicle was driving westbound when they collided.

We are currently on scene at NW 3 Ct & 6 St of a two-vehicle crash where a wheelchair-bound elderly woman is trapped. NW 5-7 St on NW 3 Ct is shutdown in the southbound direction. Avoid area. PÍO on scene pic.twitter.com/mJv07NNeIz — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 17, 2020

The medical van rolled over as a result of the crash and a wheelchair-bound elderly woman inside of the van was trapped inside.

Rescue crews transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the medical van was also transported to the hospital, but with minor injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as the southbound lanes of Northwest Fifth Street through Seventh Street have been shut down.

Police continue to investigate as it remains unknown which driver is at fault for the crash.

