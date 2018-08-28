Elderly man survives Brightline train collision in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man is lucky to be alive after surviving a collision with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

The man’s car was stopped on the tracks at a red light near East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway, Tuesday morning.

Officials said the 94-year-old driver tried to clear the tracks when the crossing arms dropped, but it was too late.

The Brightline train struck the rear end of the car, instantly destroying it.

The driver escaped without injury.

