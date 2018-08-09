Elderly man hospitalized after car crash brings down power lines in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took an elderly man to the hospital after, police said, he crashed into a police in Miami, causing live power lines to come down.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a crash in the area of 4800 Biscayne Boulevard, behind a Publix supermarket, Thursday evening.

The single car crash caused the power lines to come down on Northeast Fourth Court, but they have since been cut and are no longer obstructing the road.

Officials said the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as investigators try to figure out the cause of the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.