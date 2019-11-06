Elderly man dragged by vehicle after strong-arm robbery in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four men who robbed and dragged an elderly man with a vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the 82-year-old man made his way back to his car parked outside of a Chase Bank in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 143rd Avenue at around 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Officials said one of the crooks ran up to the man and aggressively snatched his bag containing cash and credit cards.

Video shows the man running away with the victim’s bag to an awaiting vehicle.

Investigators said the victim tried to retrieve his bag from the crook as the vehicle he got into fled from the scene.

The elderly man was dragged and ended up falling onto the pavement.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the victim to the hospital after he sustained a laceration to his head and right hand.

Surveillance video shows a white pick-up truck pulling out of a parking spot and following behind the crook’s dark-colored SUV. Police believe the individuals inside of the truck are accomplices to the strong-armed robber.

Officials said later that same day, three men attempted to make a purchase at a retail store with the victim’s credit cards.

After the unsuccessful attempt, the crooks fled from the store on foot.

Detectives said the four men they are searching for are between the ages of 20 to 25 years old.

If you have any information on this strong-arm robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

