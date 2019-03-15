Elderly man critically injured after Little Havana hit and run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit and run involving a 67-year-old man in the Little Havana area.

Antonio Enriquez Aday was left critically injured after a car crashed into him in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and Seventh Street at around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The person was said to have fled the scene driving westbound on Seventh Street in a dark colored SUV type vehicle.

City of Miami Police officials said the vehicle should have front-end damage.

Aday was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.