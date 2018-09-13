Duo steals packages from mail carrier in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A mail carrier was robbed while making a delivery in Pembroke Pines.

The employee was delivering mail in the area of Southwest 14th Street and 87th Terrace when two men approached and robbed her, Thursday.

Police said the pair made off with several packages.

They’re searching for both men.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.