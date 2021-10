PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A school of fish in Palm Beach showed some love to a fisherman.

The fisherman was using a drone camera to search for mullet fish last week when the drone came across a school of jackfish swimming in a heart formation.

He said they swam in the heart shape for several seconds before switching to a different pattern.

