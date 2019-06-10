Drone, iPads stolen from car in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crook has made off with a pricey drone from a vehicle in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The thief broke into the victim’s car, along North Miami Avenue and 23rd Street, and grabbed the drone and a couple of iPads, Friday night.

The taken items are said to be worth over $32,000.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

