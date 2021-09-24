MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians have been dealing with flooded streets as thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Not one, but two bolts of lightning were captured on camera as they struck different areas in Miami-Dade, Thursday night. The jolts were so massive, they lit up the night sky.

As the lightning struck, parts of South Florida have been left soaked and soggy.

In Miami, along Northeast 11th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, relentless rain left vehicles struggling to drive through inches of standing water.

Cameras captured car after car braved the street flooding.

One driver appeared to think twice before taking a chance and driving through the intersection.

“It’s absolutely insane and the fact that there isn’t at least a sign,” said resident Joel Rodriguez. “Right now, these cars — you’re going to see that one or two or three by the end of the evening are going to be completely stuck because water goes in their engine. There’s about 18 inches worth of water in this spot right here.”

Street flooding was also seen on South Beach at 17th Street and Collins Avenue.

The rain came down hard near Jackson Memorial Hospital and also in Hialeah.

Back in Miami, residents who live off Biscayne said they’re fed up at what they call constant flooding at this street.

“You can’t make a left turn, you gotta go around the entire block in order to go do your daily activities, whether it be work, gym or whatever it is, it’s very discouraging,” said Rodriguez.

More flooding was also captured outside of the FTX Arena.

