Driver transported after rollover crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Miramar.

Miramar Police responded to the scene along Miramar Parkway near Meadows Circle at around 7 a.m., Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

7SKyForce HD flew over the scene where the orange vehicle could be seen flipped over on the side of the road.

Police said it was a single-vehicle crash and there were no other passengers in the car.

Westbound Miramar Pkwy is closed, between Douglas and Fairmont, due to a traffic crash. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/QpjrUQvfZw — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) March 18, 2020

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as police continue to investigate.

