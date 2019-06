CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car came crashing through a vape shop in Coral Springs.

Surveillance video captured the driver plowing into the front of Vapor Shark on North University Drive, near Ramblewood Drive, Saturday afternoon.

The damaged window was boarded up while remnants of the crash remained just outside the shop.

No one was injured.

