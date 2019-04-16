Driver leads police on chase out of Miami-Dade into Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver led police on a chase that started in Miami-Dade County and continued through the streets of Broward County, ending in Palm Beach County.

The chase ended just south of Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton with the suspect’s vehicle surrounded by scores of police cruisers.

Police began following the Toyota Corolla in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on Tuesday afternoon after the driver refused to stop.

There was believed to be two people in the vehicle leading the pursuit.

There is no official word as to why police were pursuing the vehicle but the man behind the wheel is believed to be a homicide suspect.

The vehicle’s tire was said to have blown out, ending the chase.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where one man could be seen being handcuffed by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Several police agencies could be seen assisting with the arrest.

All northbound lanes leading into Palm Beach County have been blocked off.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.