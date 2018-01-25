Driver injured after crashing into CVS Pharmacy in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a CVS Pharmacy in North Miami, Thursday.

Officials said the elderly driver of a Lexus mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal and crashed into the building, near Biscayne Boulevard and 118th Street.

“I was sweeping up some trash, next thing I know, I heard a loud thud,'” said witness Dean Weismantle. “I turned around and still saw the windows shaking, of the building, and then I saw them trying to get out. His wheels were off the ground.”

Both the vehicle and building sustained minor damage.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, but he is expected to be OK.

