Driver hospitalized after train hits car in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital after a freight train slammed into a car in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 7000 block of Southwest 13th Terrace, just after 4:15 p.m., Friday.

Officials said there were three people inside the car. Two occupants were able to escape unhurt, but the driver suffered injuries.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

