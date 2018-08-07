Driver dies in Miami Gardens tractor trailer crash

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 54-year-old truck driver has died after a tractor trailer overturned in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike at Northwest 27th Avenue at around 11:40 a.m., Tuesday.

The vehicle took out several yards of the guard rail and knocked down several lights before landing upside down on top of another part of the guard rail.

Crews worked diligently to remove the one person trapped inside the truck. A surgeon was also called to the scene.

However, the victim was pronounced dead after they were removed from the cab of the truck.

Crews closed the northbound lanes while they worked to remove the vehicle from the scene, as well as clean up the debris and repair the guard rail.

Tow trucks arrived at the site of the crash at around 5:15 p.m. Around 6 p.m., crews were able to get the truck turned over upright.

The scene was eventually cleared, and the ramp has since been reopened.

