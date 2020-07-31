Driver dead after crash involving 18-wheeler in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 95th Street at approximately 6:11 a.m., Friday.

A car reportedly rear-ended an 18-wheeler truck.

The front of the car was destroyed but no damage was done to the truck.

The driver behind the wheel of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

