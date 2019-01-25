Driver crashes into Miami Gardens cell phone store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an AT&T store in Miami Gardens Friday morning.

The incident occurred at the store located on the 5600 block of Northwest 167th Street, at around 10 a.m.

Miami Gardens Police believe the driver may have gotten her signals crossed, pressing the gas pedal instead of the brake, but are still investigating.

Witnesses said the woman, who was not identified, was parked on the side of the store before she backed into a vehicle, slammed into another car and then backed into the cell phone store.

There were no reported injuries from the crash.

Those working nearby said they felt the impact of the crash.

Juice from Headz Up Barbershop said, “Some of the clients at work in the waiting area were like, ‘Yo, did you feel that? It kind of felt like something shook,’ and we were like, ‘No, we didn’t feel it,’ but the clients felt it.”

“The ladies next door also, they were like, ‘I think something hit AT&T,’ as we were walking by, so that’s how we found out,” said Juice. “Well, as you can see, it could have really caused a lot more damage than it did. Thank God nobody got hurt.”

Miami Gardens Police said the driver of the vehicle refused treatment and was not hurt.

