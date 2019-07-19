Driver arrested in hit-and-run involving Miramar Police officer caught on bodycam

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a driver who fled the scene after, they said, he struck an on-duty Miramar Police officer at a shopping plaza, sending the victim to the hospital.

Officials announced the arrest of 20-year-old Johnny Lee Morris Jr. just before 5 p.m. on Friday. He has been charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and providing a false name to law enforcement.

The victim’s body camera rolled as he ran after suspect and wound up getting run over at the shopping plaza on the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway, just after 4:30 a.m., Friday.

“The officer was struck. It appears he was run over by the vehicle,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues.

Update: Johnny Lee Morris Jr. has been arrested & charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident w/ injuries & providing a false name to law enforcement. The officer's body camera video captured the incident: https://t.co/XTCuCzbvzS pic.twitter.com/fL6vd5ODuh — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) July 19, 2019

Investigators said the officer tried to pull over a car for driving recklessly.

After losing it for some time, he located the car at a shopping center as the driver was using a Chase ATM.

The officer’s body camera captured Morris, wearing a blue hoodie, with his hands up. A brief exchange between him and the victim ensued

“Where are you coming from?” asked the officer.

“I’m just taking my girlfriend to get something to eat, and I’m going to the ATM,” Morris replied.

“So why did you speed past me like that, and you ain’t got no license?” asked the officer.

“My bad, sir. I’m sorry,” Morris replied.

At first, the encounter seems relatively calm.

The officer takes down the suspect’s name before telling him to have a seat on the hood of his squad car while he calls in the information.

“Just have a seat right there, man,” said the victim.

But within seconds, Morris is seen making a run for it and getting into his car.

“The driver proceeded to go back to his vehicle. The officer followed. There was an altercation between the officer and the driver, and the driver fled the scene,” said Rues.

But before Morris took off, police said, he hit the officer.

The bodycam footage shows the officer attempting to grab onto a door of the suspect’s car before the driver hit the gas.

Rescue crews responded to the shopping plaza and transported the officer to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Medical staff are working to evaluate the extent of his injuries, but police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

“The extent of the officer’s injuries is still trying to be determined,” said Rues. “He’s obviously still being evaluated. However, I can tell you his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.”

Police said the wounded officer has been on the force for just over two years.

Hours after the incident, police placed Morris under arrest. He has since been transported to jail.

Thanks to the officer’s bodycam footage, officials said, police said, it will be hard for Morris to avoid doing hard time.

