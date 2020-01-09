Dozens of veterans, soldiers set to take part in annual bike ride from Miami to Key West

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 60 veterans are gearing up before an annual bike ride from Miami to Key West in support of the Wounded Warrior Project.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies across South Florida came out to support the riders in Miami Beach before they departed on Thursday morning.

Those participating in the bike ride will travel from Miami Beach to Marlins Park to start their journey of approximately 100 miles across South Florida.

The Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride will run through the weekend as the riders spend the weekend along the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys.

“This is our 16th year doing the Miami to Key West Soldier Ride,” Wounded Warrior Project co-founder Nick Kraus said. “Couldn’t be happier to be back down here. We’ve got over 60 Wounded Warriors coming into town.”

The veterans and service members said the event is not only a personal journey, but it’s about being with people that know what they are going through.