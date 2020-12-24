Dozens line up for last-minute COVID-19 testing at Miami Beach Convention Center

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of South Floridians are waiting in their cars outside the Miami Beach Convention Center to try and get tested before Christmas Day.

Testing started at 8 a.m. on Thursday and closed at 1 p.m.

PCR test results, however, will likely not come in time before Christmas Day.

Due to the holidays, several COVID-19 testing sites across South Florida will be closed on Friday.

Sites will reopen once again on Saturday morning.

Frontline workers are urging members of the public to not host large Christmas celebrations this year.

They say it is not worth the potential of getting sick and passing the COVID-19 virus along to others.

“When you see people not wearing their masks and going to the parties, it’s just frustrating for us because we’re dying too and we don’t want to,” said Jackson Health ICU Medical Director Dr. Andrew Pastewski.

