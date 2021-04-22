Downed wires blow transformer, cause power outage at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have restored power at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach.

According to Florida Power & Light officials, two electrical wires that crashed down may have caused a transformer to blow, which knocked out the power.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the school where students could be seen sitting in the bleachers on the football field while crews worked nearby.

Power was also knocked out to nearby homes, but it has also been restored to the affected residences.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.