Dolphins tackle Kendrick Norton among 2 hospitalized following rollover crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was among two transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at State Road 826 just after 2:30 a.m., Thursday.

Fire officials said Norton and a woman were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital following the rollover crash, one as a trauma alert and the other in unknown condition.

The 22-year-old football player is well known to the South Florida community for his time playing for the University of Miami.

Our thoughts are with Kendrick Norton and his family. https://t.co/NVue1SzsRM — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 4, 2019

A spokesperson with the Miami Dolphins issued the following statement:

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

