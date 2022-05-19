HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Summer is right around the corner. Here are some tips from professionals to protect children from being exposed to extreme heat.

Doctors at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital said there are noticeable key signs to avoid heat exhaustion.

Micheal Dressing is a Pediatrician in sports medicine.

“You’re in the sun, you see the kids getting red and having, you know, rapid pulses if you’re feeling temperature there,” said Dr. Dressing, “If you notice the kid is excessively sweating, that would definitely be concerning.”

In 2018 and 2019, the U.S. hit a record number of hot car deaths, where 53 children died.

Tamara Levine, a pediatric surgeon, shares some statistics.

“One in 10 days another child dies from heatstroke from being left in a car that gets too hot,” said Dr. Levine.

There are methods to avoid these incidents.

Dr. Levine said leaving a phone or purse in the back seat of a car can help as reminders that a child is there.

“Also take an item of the child, such as a rattle, blankets, a diaper bag, and put that in the front seat with you so that that’s a visual reminder and a cue that the child is in the backseat,” said Dr. Levine.

When all else fails, depend on technology.

“So, certainly there are apps that do have child reminders, and it’s important to set those whenever possible. An alarm or an alert would also be a good thing to set as well,” said Dr. Levine.

