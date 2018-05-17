Doctor on flight departing from FLL steps in to save passenger

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A doctor on board a South Florida flight is being hailed a hero for his assistance during a medical emergency.

A Delta Air Lines plane was about to take off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a passenger on board lost consciousness, Wednesday.

The call for help was quickly answered by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who was another passenger on the flight.

Adams quickly intervened.

On my @Delta flight to Jackson, Mississippi (by way of Atlanta), and they asked if there was a Doctor on board to help with a medical emergency- why yes- yes there was. Patient doing well and like a good #USPHS officer, I was glad to be able to assist! pic.twitter.com/N9HdY3py6G — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) May 16, 2018

“I was able to respond and help make sure that individual was stabilized. We went back to the gate and transitioned care over,” said Adams. “Again, I was just very honored to be able to be part of a team that included two nurses to help respond and potentially save this person’s life.”

Adams has since arrived in Jackson, Mississippi, the flight’s destination, where he’s speaking on a panel discussion on opioid abuse.

Delta Air Lines has reached out to thank him for volunteering his services.

