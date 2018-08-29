Distressed whales stranded on Clearwater beach

Photo: Clearwater Fire Rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters in central Florida are assisting marine specialists with two stranded whales in Clearwater.

According to Fox 13, a team from Clearwater Marine Aquarium is working with Clearwater Fire Rescue to help rescue the melon-headed whales from the shallow beach water on Sand Key. Rescuers carried both animals from the water using tarps.

Melon-headed whales look similar to dolphins, and normally live in deep tropical water.

It is unknown at this time why the marine mammals became stranded.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WSVN for updates.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending