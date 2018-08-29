Distressed whales stranded on Clearwater beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters in central Florida are assisting marine specialists with two stranded whales in Clearwater.
According to Fox 13, a team from Clearwater Marine Aquarium is working with Clearwater Fire Rescue to help rescue the melon-headed whales from the shallow beach water on Sand Key. Rescuers carried both animals from the water using tarps.
Melon-headed whales look similar to dolphins, and normally live in deep tropical water.
It is unknown at this time why the marine mammals became stranded.
