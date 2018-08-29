Distressed whales stranded on Clearwater beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters in central Florida are assisting marine specialists with two stranded whales in Clearwater.

According to Fox 13, a team from Clearwater Marine Aquarium is working with Clearwater Fire Rescue to help rescue the melon-headed whales from the shallow beach water on Sand Key. Rescuers carried both animals from the water using tarps.

Melon-headed whales look similar to dolphins, and normally live in deep tropical water.

It is unknown at this time why the marine mammals became stranded.

Our fire boat has arrived on scene to help with the strandings. pic.twitter.com/r00SbHyYrQ — @clearwaterfire (@clearwaterfire) August 29, 2018

