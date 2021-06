ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a boy!

On Monday, Walt Disney World Resort announced a new baby giraffe was recently born at Animal Kingdom.

The calf weighs 183 pounds and stands 6 feet tall.

The Masai giraffe was born on June 10 and has yet to be named.

The calf is said to be enjoying time with his mother Lily.

