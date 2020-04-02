DeSantis: Religious services allowed despite statewide stay-at-home order

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida governor tried to clear up confusion about what is considered an essential activity hours before a statewide stay-at-home order goes into effect, but one of the exceptions has stirred up some controversy.

After issuing an executive order for Floridians to stay at home, Gov. Ron DeSantis elaborated more on what the order means for religious services.

The governor’s order allows for essential businesses to remain open, such as gas stations and grocery stores, but his order also allows the public to “attend religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship.”

The order could lead some religions to believe they can hold services, and DeSantis on Thursday was pressed on how that could be allowed when people should be at home.

“There’s no reason why you can’t do a church service with people spread 10 feet apart, so we definitely ask them to abide by social distancing guidelines, but I think, in times like this, I think the service they are providing is very important for people,” DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami did not mince words when it came to Mass.

The archbishop has specifically asked priests to refrain for two weeks from offering any service that would require people to leave their house.

Wenski’s directive includes drive-thru confessions, communion or even picking up palms as Easter Sunday approaches.

However, Wenski does approve of livestreaming Masses for those at home.

DeSantis’ stay-at-home order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m., Friday.

South Florida has already been under a similar order, so residents should not see much of a change.

