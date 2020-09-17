DeSantis cuts program that offers extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scrapping a program that provides an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits offered by the Trump administration to help those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Reports said it is because the state pays unemployed workers too little to meet a 25% matching requirement.

The federal program requires states to spend at least $100 per person a week on its own jobless benefits in order to receive the $300 from the government.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.