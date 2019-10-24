Deputies searching for missing Florida mom who failed to pick up son from school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies are searching for a missing mother who has not been seen since Monday.

According to Fox 35, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Nicole Montalvo.

Deputies say Montalvo was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. dropping her son off with her grandparents and father at a home in St. Cloud.

Montalvo was supposed to pick up her son from school the following day, but she never showed up and deputies say her phone has been turned off.

Montalvo was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

