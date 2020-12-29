Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ at Dania Beach hotel

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have started an investigation into the suspicious death of a woman at a Dania Beach hotel.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Four Points by Sheraton Fort Lauderdale Airport, at 1900 Stirling Road, Tuesday morning.

Investigators said a hotel employee discovered the body at around 11 a.m. and called 911 for help.

“Upon deputies’ arrival, they located an adult female unresponsive on the third floor of the hotel,” BSO Sgt. Donald Pritchard said. “Broward Sheriff’s homicide investigators are classifying this death as a suspicious death and are currently trying to identify the cause of death for the female.”

Deputies blocked off the entrance to the hotel, and several cruisers could be seen on the property.

Hotel guests like James Byrd were met with the commotion as they started their day.

“I just saw police and one ambulance when I was going out to lunch,” Byrd said.

If you have any information on this suspicious death, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

