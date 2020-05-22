Deputies arrest man inside Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a suspect into custody inside a Pompano Beach high school.

The deputies, along with K-9 units, responded to Blanche Ely High School, Friday.

The law enforcement activity happened after a man they were trying to pull over got out and took off running onto the campus.

Deputies tracked him down and arrested him inside an empty building.

