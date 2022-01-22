FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to reports of a dead person found in an alley around 7:30 a.m., Saturday.

The body was found near the 500 block of Southeast 24th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fire Rescue found the body and and began conducting a death investigation.

The cause of the death is under investigation.

