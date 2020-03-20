Death investigation underway in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Oakland Park.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a driver near the Interstate 95 exit ramp at Oakland Park Boulevard noticed the body of a middle-aged man on the sidewalk and called police.

It is unclear if the death is traffic related.

7News cameras captured the body covered by a yellow tarp.

The northbound exit ramp remains shut down.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.