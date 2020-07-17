Death investigation underway after man found in NE Miami-Dade lake

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was found in a Northeast Miami-Dade lake.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a medical call in the area of Northeast Second Court and 204th Terrace just after 7:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials said a witness called 911 after seeing a body floating in the lake.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Aventura Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

