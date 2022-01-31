NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - As police are attempting to determine whether a deadly multi-vehicle crash in North Miami was a case of street racing, one of the innocent drivers involved shared his account of the violent collision.

North Miami Police said the crash took place near Northwest 119th Street and Seventh Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Monday.

“I got three cars. I got one person ejected,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital, police said.

Investigators said a total of three cars were involved: a white Range Rover, a black Infiniti sedan and a red and white Dodge Challenger.

Hours after he walked away from the wreck without serious injuries, Carlo Desaille, the driver of the Infiniti, was back at work.

Monday afternoon, Desaille spoke with 7News about the crash.

“I got some video that my son got on the net and sent to me,” he said.

The video appears to show a red and white Challenger doing doughnuts at an intersection.

Police confirmed this was the same vehicle involved in the deadly collision.

Desaille said he has no doubt the driver of the Challenger was going too fast.

“He was speeding,” he said.

Desaille said he was sitting at the light when he was hit by the Range Rover.

Seconds before, police said, the Challenger hit the Range Rover.

“It was so fast, OK? [The Challenger] hit the Range Rover, and the Range Rover hit me,” said Desaille.

Desaille said the impact was so strong that it pushed his Infiniti almost a block.

“Total loss,” he said.

The mangled cars and debris could be seen scattered across the roadway.

Police said someone inside the Challenger died from injuries suffered in the crash. However, they have not determined who it was or how many people were inside the car.

Desaille recorded video at the scene showing paramedics as they placed the driver of the Range Rover on a stretcher.

The patient was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries. As of Monday night, their condition was unknown.

Although Desaille’s car is totaled, he said he is thankful to have gotten away with his life.

“It was really terrible. It was really, really terrible. It was a hard accident,” he said.

Officers shut down Northwest Seventh Avenue between Northwest 119th and 120th streets until the scene cleared, later that morning. It has since reopened.

Police said they are looking at the video showing the driver of the Challenger doing doughnuts, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.