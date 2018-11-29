DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a Davie college prep school are being praised for creating a smartwatch that can help save lives.

The slogan for Vibezzz, which is now on the market, is “Vibezzz saves lives.”

“Basically what our product does is, we’re not like the average Fitbit or Apple Watch,” said Sophia Borzilla, one of the device’s designers.

Fellow student Brian Golbreg explains what sets Vibezzz apart from its competitors.

“The reason why we created this and why it’s such an advantage is because, unlike the Fitbit, our watch actually vibrates during your low heart rate and high heart rate,” he said, “so that’s really a key difference.”

The group of 30 NSU University School students worked for months to come up with what they believe will prevent users from either overexerting themselves by accurately measuring when someone is above their maximum heart rate or preventing them from possibly getting in a car crash if they go below their normal heart rate while driving.

“What you do is you can connect the watch to an app on your phone, and you set the maximum and minimum level, so that it will vibrate on your wrist,” said Borzilla, “so that if you’re driving and you fall asleep, it will vibrate on your arm to wake you up.”

The group was inspired by someone they knew who got in a crash after dozing off at the wheel.

The sleek watch, valued at $30 to $35, connects to the Smart wrist app and still records all other expected features, including the user’s steps, exercise with GPS and sleep patterns.

The students came up with the idea for the device as part of their Junior Achievement, a business-oriented nonprofit that allows them to learn entrepreneurship.

“We decided that by making a watch like this, having the social impact it has would be a great way to impact society,” said Borzilla.

Junior Achievement is also using the smartwatch to give back. Ten percent of all the proceeds will go to a charity.

