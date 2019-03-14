Dashcam captures moment car hits Boynton Beach officer

Dashcam caught the moment a Boynton Beach Police officer was hit by a car.

According to officials, Officer Greg Wertman was chasing a shoplifter when he was struck by the vehicle.

Wertman spent close to two weeks in the hospital after he was hit, but as of Thursday morning has returned home.

He is said to be beyond excited to get back to work.

Wertman has worked as a part of the Boynton Beach Police Department since July.

