CVS set to vaccinate teachers, school staff following directive from Biden

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - As access to the COVID-19 vaccine continue to expand, pharmacies in South Florida are set to start offering shots to teachers.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a directive deeming all teachers, school staff and child care workers are essential workers and should be vaccinated.

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the way, all teachers are expected to receive shots from CVS Pharmacy.

The move comes as officials are trying to reopen all schools and safely protect those who are risking their lives to do their jobs.

With so many students still homeschooled in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the hope is to get these students back in the classroom.

The new directive gives teachers and staff the chance to teach without fear of contracting the virus.

“Let me be clear, we can reopen schools if the right steps are taken even before employees are vaccinated, but time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” Biden said. “So as yet another move to help accelerate the safe reopening of schools, let’s treat in-person learning like an essential service that it is. That means, getting essential workers provide that service — educators, school staff, child care workers — get them vaccinated immediately. They’re essential workers.”

The move is also a relief to parents who fear sending their children to a high-risk environment.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.