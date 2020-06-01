Curfews remain in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Curfews for Miami-Dade and Broward County will remain in effect on Monday.

The curfews start at 9 p.m. and expire at 6 a.m. the following morning.

City of Miami leaders also ordered a curfew to be in effect, starting at 8 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m.

The City of Fort Lauderdale has also issued an emergency order curfew that runs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“This curfew will continue day after day until we realize and believe the streets of Fort Lauderdale at night are going to be safe for everyone to walk,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

