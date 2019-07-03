Crooks steal man’s jewelry before running him over with his car in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who stole a man’s jewelry and car before running him over in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Naranja Park, located in the area of Southwest 139th Avenue and Bauer Drive, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the two thieves took the victim’s jewelry and rental car before they roughed him up and ran him over.

After the men fled from the scene the victim walked to a nearby Walmart to ask for help.

The victim was then transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle police are looking for is a gray 2019 Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag of CKF6847.

Police describe one of the crooks as a man in his 20s and was last seen wearing a red jacket.

The second man is also described to be in his 20s wearing a red skully.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

