Crooks caught on surveillance breaking into car in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two crooks were caught on surveillance video burglarizing a vehicle in Hialeah.

The video showed the two men exiting a vehicle, and one of the crooks could be seen checking for unlocked doors, just after 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

One of the thieves could be seen in the video shattering a window and rummaging through the front seat.

Soon after, the two burglars took off in a getaway vehicle.

Hialeah Police said the crooks also burglarized vehicles in two separate areas.

Investigators said the burglars targeted vehicles on both sides of the street along the 7500 block of West Fifth Court as well as vehicles along the 200 block of East 48th Street.

According to police, one of the subjects was described as having long sideburns, while the other was last seen wearing a hoodie.

The subjects are both between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.