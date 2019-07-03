Crooks break into MBPD cruiser, steal officer’s duty belt carrying gun

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Beach Police Department said an officer’s gun was stolen after crooks burglarized a marked cruiser in Miami Shores.

MBPD Officer Robert Mitchell filed a report with Miami Shores Police, who said the theft likely occurred while the marked car was parked outside his home, Monday.

According to Mitchell’s department, the thieves bashed the rear window of his vehicle to gain entry.

Police said the crooks then stole Mitchell’s duty belt, which was holding a gun, two magazines, a Taser, handcuffs, pepper spray and a flashlight.

Miami Beach Police said they are not conducting an internal affairs investigation and they are not taking disciplinary action against Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Miami Shores Police said they are investigating the burglary.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

