Crook steals 2 iPads from Miami home while family slept

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two iPads were taken in a brazen home burglary in Miami as the family slept.

City of Miami Police responded to the home located in the area of Northeast 82nd Street and First Place just before 6:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the crook entered the house through a window while a mother and two kids were asleep.

The woman woke up after hearing a noise.

The intruder fled the scene before police arrived on scene.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.