Crews work to repair water main break in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Repair crews are currently on scene of a water main break in Deerfield Beach.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene along Hillsboro Blvd at Military Trail on Thursday morning.

Update on closure: East-bound Hillsboro BLVD, from Powerline RD to Century Village BLVD (near Military TRL). — DFB BSO Alerts (@DFB_BSOAlerts) December 12, 2019

Drivers are advised to avoid the eastbound lanes of Hillsboro Boulevard and seek alternate routes.

