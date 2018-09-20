Crews safely remove bus from Miami building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have removed a transit bus that had crashed into the side of a Miami building days earlier.

The bus removal took several hours as crews worked to secure the building along Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Street, Thursday.

Metal poles could be seen holding up the structure where the bus once was.

Those poles held up the structure as the bus was slowly inched out of the socket in the side of the building.

One of the biggest concerns was keeping the structure from collapsing.

When the bus crashed into the building on Sunday, officials said it took out the entire column. The second story then ended up resting on top of the bus.

The removal process began early Thursday morning.

The crash happened after the transit bus and a pickup truck collided, causing the bus to slam into the building. The impact sent 10 passengers to the hospital.

The city spent days trying to determine if the building would still stand but decided, Thursday, that the structure was unsafe.

The bus crashed into the business Omega Fashions. Officials have given the owner 72 hours to clear out his belongings before they demolish the building.

