SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a fire at a high-rise in Sunny Isles Beach, Tuesday.

Officials said the blaze broke out at Winston Towers, located near Collins Avenue and North Bay Road.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as smoke poured from a 14th floor window.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

