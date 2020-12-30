Crews remove plane day after pilot makes emergency landing in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane has been removed after a pilot made an emergency landing in Dania Beach.

7 Skyforce flew over the scene Wednesday as officials removed the beached plane.

Cellphone video captured the moment the plane touched down.

Officials said the small plane took off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport before experiencing some engine issues.

Thinking quickly, the pilot found an empty lot on the beach and landed safely.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.