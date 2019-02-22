SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have out out a grass fire that sparked in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze ignited in the area of Southwest 136th Street and 157th Avenue, west of Miami Executive Airport, Friday afternoon.

MDFR crews responded with two suppression units and worked with the Florida Forest Service to extinguish the flames.

Officials said no buildings in the area were damaged as a result of the fire.

